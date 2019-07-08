Another day, another tweet from Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli that is sure to stir the internet. Well, from the past few days we have noticed that if you are in the good books of the ferocious Ranaut sisters, you are doing well. However, if one dares to go against the two or contradict their views, there’s no way that person can survive their wrath. Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga may be receiving a lot of flak over his controversial statements but has found strong support in Kangana’s sister Rangoli. She didn’t hesitate to drag the late Raj Kapoor into this mess.
Taking to her Twitter account, Rangoli retweeted a clip that belonged to Raj Kapoor’s 1951 movie Awara. It had the actor slapping his co-star Nargis multiple times after she jokingly called him junglee. In her tweet, Rangoli called this part as Raj Kapoor’s ‘most sexist and troublesome scene’. Rangoli also expressed her disappointment to the fact that no one raised their concern when Awara was released, but they all have problems with Kabir Singh, further, labeling it as ‘selective outrage’.
Take a look at Rangoli’s tweet here:
Another such video that has been doing the rounds on social media is from a Punjabi film. It shows a woman forcing a man to love her, the two then get into an argument, slap each other and, bam! They fall in love! We wonder if Rangoli has seen this one…
Have a look at the clip here:
In the past, Rangoli also lashed out at Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, as she called Alia Bhatt’s character in the film as one ‘violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir’.
Check out Rangoli’s tweets below:
According to Rangoli, all of this negativity against Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a conspiracy to bring all the South filmmakers down. Phew!