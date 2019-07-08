Divya Ramnani July 16 2019, 3.36 pm July 16 2019, 3.36 pm

Another day, another tweet from Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli that is sure to stir the internet. Well, from the past few days we have noticed that if you are in the good books of the ferocious Ranaut sisters, you are doing well. However, if one dares to go against the two or contradict their views, there’s no way that person can survive their wrath. Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga may be receiving a lot of flak over his controversial statements but has found strong support in Kangana’s sister Rangoli. She didn’t hesitate to drag the late Raj Kapoor into this mess.

Taking to her Twitter account, Rangoli retweeted a clip that belonged to Raj Kapoor’s 1951 movie Awara. It had the actor slapping his co-star Nargis multiple times after she jokingly called him junglee. In her tweet, Rangoli called this part as Raj Kapoor’s ‘most sexist and troublesome scene’. Rangoli also expressed her disappointment to the fact that no one raised their concern when Awara was released, but they all have problems with Kabir Singh, further, labeling it as ‘selective outrage’.

Take a look at Rangoli’s tweet here:

Raj Kapoor’s most sexist and troublesome scene, this is the true face of Bollywood so don’t act holier than thou for a south maker and consider Raj Kapoor a legend #saynotoselectiveoutrage https://t.co/o06FPov3bQ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 8 July 2019

Another such video that has been doing the rounds on social media is from a Punjabi film. It shows a woman forcing a man to love her, the two then get into an argument, slap each other and, bam! They fall in love! We wonder if Rangoli has seen this one…

Have a look at the clip here:

In the past, Rangoli also lashed out at Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, as she called Alia Bhatt’s character in the film as one ‘violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir’.

Check out Rangoli’s tweets below:

yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

(Contd)...woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don’t want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain... socho !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019