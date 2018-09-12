Rangtaari from Loveratri: Aayush Sharma's introductory song is a foot-tapping burst of colours

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut vehicle Loveratri is totally living up to its festive name. After Chogada's garba spirit, Tera Hua’s juvenile romance, and Akh Lad Jaave's slow disco moves, the makers are back with another rollicking number Rangtaari. Looks like it is the introductory song of Aayush Sharma's character, and after watching it, we can say that it would be one smashing on-screen entry, replete with colours bursting and Aayush grooving perfectly to the beats.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with his rap and it adds a foot-tapping note to the song. Dev Negi's voice syncs in well with Aayush's persona. The composition of Tanishk Bagchi is pleasing with Shabbir Ahmed's lyrics and Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap taking it up another notch.

But none can deny that at the end of it all, Aayush Sharma is the show-stealer here. He may have looked awkward in Chogada, but comes off as the hero who is confident of his relaxed charm, in Rangtaari. The song sets the mood for the rest of the movie quite well, which we feel was the motive. Given Ganeshotsav is drenching the nation in its glory, this one will be quite a hit in the season.

Loveratri, which also stars Ram Kapoor, will be releasing on 5th October.