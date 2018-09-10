Rangtaari teaser: Aayush Sharma to make this Ganeshotsav a LIT affair!

The debut venture of Salman Khan's beloved brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Loveratri is turning out to be LIT festive affair. The makers are cashing on the spirit of festivity quite efficiently with the songs. After Chogada which was a catchy remake of a folk garba tune, now they are back with another folk tune's recreation. Titled Rangtaari, this one looks like the introductory track for Aayush's character. The teaser of the same has been released and it looks quite a scintillating affair.

From the first look, this one looks like a peppy, festive number which can be a hit owing to the upcoming Ganeshotsav. All lit up and full of colours, this song can be expected to be quite popular.

The songs Chogada and Tera Hua have already hit the right chord with the listeners, even though the trailer of Loveratri received mixed reviews. Let's now wait for 5th October to see the verdict on this Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma starrer. That will also probably be the day when we would get to know if the audience has accepted the star damadji or not.