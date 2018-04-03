Rani is the true queen of box office for Yash Raj Films

According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, Hichki, has earned around Rs 2.50?? crore nett on its second Friday at the domestic box office. The movie, which stars Rani Mukerji in the lead, has a total collection of Rs 28.50 crore nett. The film marked Rani’s comeback after a 4-year long maternity break and managed to set the cash registers ringing continuously. Hichki is an adaptation of the book titled 'Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had' by Brad Cohen and shows Rani as a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

This phenomenal success obviously gets attributed to the class apart performance delivered by Rani. It almost seems like the actress was voraciously waiting all this while for one good script. Besides she also seems to be a lucky charm for Yash Raj Films this year.

YRF has done good business in last few years. However, apart from a couple of blockbusters, most of their releases in last 2-3 years are either a moderate box office runner or a major flop. In 2016, YRF delivered the blockbuster Sultan, but also managed to produce Fan and Befikre. In 2017, they had the superhit Tiger Zinda Hai, but Meri Pyaari Bindu and Qaidi Band didn’t churn out much moolah. In fact, Bank Chor, a production by Y-Films which also comes under YRF, failed to fill Bank accounts of its producers.

On the other hand, YRF has started off this year on a note of success that too without Ali Abbas Zafar or Salman Khan. Rani was enough to pull off the game and proved to be the queen of the box office.

“Rani is a big star. Her last outing ('Mardaani') was a big hit. Today, stardom has no gender. We have had a female-led narrative and it has done very well. It is extremely rewarding. Content and talent are the heroes,” creative producer Maneesh Sharma told DNA in an interview.

YRF is coming up with two more films this year. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. They also have Sui Dhaaga which stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma as the lead.