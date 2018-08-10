Rani Mukerji and Frieda Pinto represent diversity at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Indian film industry surely has something to celebrate. As the 7th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne kicked off, a wide range of members of the Indian film fraternity were present at the opening press conference, representing the country's immense talent. Among them was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actors Rani Mukerji, Rajkumar Hirani, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, along with Vicky Kaushal.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the festival, introduced all the actors present at the press conference. At the press conference, both, Rani Mukerji and Freida Pinto took up issues close to their heart.

Rani Mukerji spoke about being the guest of honour and what being present at the festival meant to her, “I’m really happy to be here representing my country, my film and my fraternity. A big thank you to the Victorian government for supporting the Indian film fraternity. The Indian film fraternity is so diverse, so many languages and cultures, so it’s great to see films from various cultures under one roof. I thank Mitu inviting me. And this trip is special because I’m here with my daughter. It’s the first time she’s seeing Melbourne”

Freida Pinto, whose critically acclaimed international onscreen work pales in front of her humanitarian efforts, spoke about sex trafficking, that is a theme of her film, Love Sonia, “Love Sonia gives you a glimpse into the world of sex trafficking, but it still doesn’t show the entire world of it. Also, we didn’t want to make a gratuitous film. At the end of the day, we want people to understand the sense of what really happens in this part of the world and how much of it is kept away from us. So, as an artist, when you get an opportunity to be part of such a film that can raise a global conversation, it’s fun to adapt to the character, but it’s also but more than that. You’re raising a very important topic which will leave the audiences with something to ponder on”.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne kicked off on 10th of August and will continue till the 22nd of August in Melbourne, Australia. The festival plans to screen over 60 films from all across India and the subcontinent in over 22 languages.