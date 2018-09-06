Rani Mukerji finds a fictitious bride for SRK’s son AbRam, but why not Adira?

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji will soon be creating a riot on our screens, though on the small one. The three will be featuring on the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum season 3 which is being hosted by Salman Khan, and going by the promos, the episode promises to be one hell of a ride! We came across another clip in which Rani Mukerji is playing pandit for Shah Rukh Khan's munchkin AbRam, and guess whom does she want as the little one's bride when he grows up? Salman Khan's daughter, if ever he has one, and that too depends on if he gets married. Makes one wonder, Rani, you already have Adira, so why not think of an alliance between Adira and Abram, their names go well together too?

Rani Mukerji got married to YRF honcho Aditya Chopra in a private ceremony in Italy, in the year 2014. A year after, in 2015, she gave birth to their daughter Adira. However, Rani and Aditya don't let their child come in front of the cameras much, as a result of which there are hardly any pictures of her. On the other hand, Abram, who was born to SRK and Gauri via surrogacy, is a paparazzi favourite kid who loves the attention showered on him. Quite a match, don't you think?

As far as Salman Khan is concerned, we have quite given up on Bollywood's most eligible bachelor tying the knot ever, for him to eventually procreate. It will be a happy surprise if he does.