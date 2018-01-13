Rani Mukerji gets an extra special surprise from Sabyasachi

Actor Rani Mukerji and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have been good friends for a long time. Rani Mukerji is often seen opting for outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee whenever she plans to go traditional. Sabyasachi returned the favour by gifting Rani something special and it left Rani teary eyed.

The designer gifted his actress friend the first ever jewellery that he designed - a pair of exquisite earrings – during the interview. Both Rani and Sabyasachi came together on the show BFFs With Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia. Rani was completely taken by surprise and got extremely emotional by the special gesture. The designer also wished Rani all the best for her upcoming film ‘Hichki’ which marks her return to acting after 3 long years.

Rani looked her fashionable best as she was seen wearing a beige coloured one-shoulder top with flared sleeves and wide-legged ankle length pants. She left her curled hair open and completed the look by sporting a pair of heels. Sources say the actress knew little about the surprise from her bestie.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the source said, “As we all know, Sabyasachi has forayed into jewellery and his collections are wowing the world. The designer had thoughtfully kept away the first ever piece of jewellery designed by him - a super exclusive polki earrings with South Sea pearls especially for Rani. He had created the earring keeping Rani's personality and her charm in mind. He wished her all the best for ‘Hichki’ while giving the gift. Rani was naturally emotional when she received this from Sabya.”

On the work front, Rani will be seen in Hichki, a film based on Tourette syndrome, a nervous system disorder. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is slated to release on February 23.