Rani Mukerji kick-starts Hichki promotions in Ahmedabad

Rani Mukerji has set the ball rolling with the promotions of her comeback film to Bollywood. The star made her start with Hitchki promotion in Ahmedabad on Friday by enjoying a kite-flying session. In the film Rani will be essaying the role of a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

​Talking about her promotional tour for the film, a source told to a leading daily, “Rani wants to start her promotions for Hichki on Makar Sankranti, which is a holy day. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God, and it marks the beginning of a six-month long auspicious period known as Uttarayana. It is a day to pray and express thanks for success and prosperity. It couldn’t have been a better day to start the promotions.”

As part of the Ahmedabad promotion schedule, the ‘Black’ actress was seen interacting with students. The source added, "There are a slew of activities that have been planned. The team wants to drive home the message of the film right from the start. Ahmedabad is the first city that Rani is visiting. She will visit eight more cities to promote Hichki."

Hichki, produced by Yash Raj Films, is Rani's first film in four years. She was last seen in 2014's Mardaani which saw moderate returns at the box office. The tagline of her latest film reads, "What is life without a few hiccups" and Rani revealed that she truly relates to the ideology. "Yes, of course. I think hiccup is a normal process for any actor, for any person in their life. Sometimes you have a hiccup in your personal life and sometimes in your professional life. But the beauty of a hiccup is that you can get over it as well. There have been times professionally and personally I have been through hiccups,” the actress said.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to release on February 23.