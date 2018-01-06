Rani Mukerji reveals Salman’s ‘Hichki’ on the sets of Bigg Boss 11

Rani Mukerji is making a comeback to the silver screen with her new film ‘Hichki’. Well into promotional activity, the actress recently made her way to the sets of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ season 11. It is well known that Rani and Salman have been good friends for a long time. It goes without saying that they can take jibes at each other without getting offended. Both buddies met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss recently and the show went exactly as planned.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji's Hichki 'inspired' by Front of the Class but still different, here's how

Also Read: Can you spot little Rani Mukerji in this class photograph?

On the sets of the reality show Rani Mukerji baffled Salman on marriage and parenthood. “Everyone expected the episode to be wild and it was a mad, fun shoot. Rani was at ‘Bigg Boss’ to promote her next ‘Hichki’ that celebrates the human spirit of overcoming one’s weakness. While introducing the film, Rani suddenly brought up Salman’s hichki when it comes to marriage. Salman was stumped and he was in splits. The two kept on laughing on this,” said a source on the sets.

The source further added, “Rani did not stop here. She went on to say that Salman’s hichki on marriage is here to stay and everyone has asked him this and added that Salman should now just straight become a father and skip the process of marriage.”

Salman is said to have been laughing uncontrollably for minutes and managed to say that having a child is a better idea than marriage. Rani too enjoyed pulling Salman’s leg and laughed through the conversation. She also went on to say that she hopes Salman will become a father soon so that Adira could play with his child.

“Salman had the funniest answer to Rani. He wondered what if the child went on his/her mother. The two again burst out laughing. Audiences were in splits throughout this conversation. They too had a blast,” said a source to the media.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji’s Hichki looks great but is it an original idea?

Rani’s comeback has been much awaited and the Siddharth P Malhotra directed and Maneesh Sharma produced Hichki will be eagerly watched by both fans and critics alike. The film is slated to release on February 23.