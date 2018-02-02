Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki pushed to March 23

The release date for Rani Mukerji's much awaited film Hichki has been pushed to March 23 now. The film was earlier supposed to release on February 23. Since it is a family-oriented film, the marketing and distribution team took the decision to shift the release keeping in mind the post exam scenario for students and families.

Producer of the film, Maneesh Sharma in a statement to PTI said, “Hichki is an out and out family movie that will entertain audiences across all age groups. The YRF team decided that 23rd March is the best release date for Hichki especially given the post exam scenario for students and families who are the most relevant target audience for this film.”

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie features Rani as Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. The film focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. The film is inspired from the autobiography by Brad Cohen titled Front of the Class.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution, YRF said, "Hichki is an incredible movie which is full of heart and it has a strong message at its core. The movie will entertain audiences, ask the right questions and challenges the right themes which are prevalent in our society. We believe Hichki has the potential to stay in the theatres for an extended period of time and keeping that in mind, March 23 is the best release date for the movie."