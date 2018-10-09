Rani Mukerji takes over China with her Hichki

Rani Mukerji made her big screen comeback after a gap of around three and a half years with Siddharth Malhotra’s Hichki. The actress played the role of a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. Hichki received praises from the critics and also became a hit at the box office. The movie is now all set to release in China and Rani has flown down to the neighbouring country to promote the movie.

The actress took out sometime from the promotions and visited the Great Wall of China. Rani will be visiting five cities of the neighbouring country, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. She will be meeting students and media out there.

Hichki is surely not the first Bollywood film to release in China, but we rarely see a Bollywood star promoting the movie in neighbouring country. Rani is one of the first ones to do so. The movie will release in China on October 12, 2018. Apart from India, Hichki has already released in countries like Kazakhstan and Russia.

Rani has already won several awards for her performance in Hichki. She received Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for her socially conscious performance and at Indian Film Festival Melbourne, Rani won Best Actress award for her performance.