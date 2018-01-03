Rani Mukerji to promote Hichki on Bigg Boss 11

The popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan has become more of a movie promotion platform for the upcoming films. Infact, Salman himself promoted his film, Tiger Zinda Hai, along withhis co-star Katrina Kaif on the show, not once but twice. The latest to join the list is Rani Mukerji. As per reports, Rani would be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 11’ promoting her upcoming film ‘Hichki’.

Rani has made quite a few appearances on the show to promote previous films and it has always been a delight to see her mingling with Salman Khan. Both of them have featured in many movies together like ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, ‘Hello Brother’ etc. and share a great rapport with each other. With this, we surely know that Rani’s appearance to promote ‘Hichki’ on ‘Bigg Boss 11’ would be fun to watch.

“Rani and Salman are extremely fond of each other. They create a laughter riot every time they are together and it will be amazing to see their madness on Bigg Boss 11 where Rani will be promoting her upcoming film Hichki. Salman has seen the promo of Hichki and has loved it. The trailer was also attached to Salman’s blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai,” said a source to The Indian Express.

Rani and Salman will shoot the episode on January 5. Hichki’s trailer will also be aired on Bigg Boss as part of this episode. “Salman and Rani are also expected to share some interesting secrets about each other on the episode. Rani will be asking Salman to share his ‘Hichki’s – things that he is afraid of, things that unnerve him and she will tell him to give reasons for his answers. It’s going to be hilarious. We are expecting some mad content to come out of this episode,” added the source.

Hichki is Rani’s comeback film after a hiatus inspired from the autobiography by Brad Cohen titled Front of the Class and is slated to release on February 23, 2018.