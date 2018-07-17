Rani Mukerji to take Hichki in Russia

Rani Mukerji made her comeback after a gap of around three and a half years with YRF’s Hichki. The movie directed by Siddharth P Malhotra released in March this year. It received positive reviews and therefore turned out to be a hit at the box office. And now, it is all set to hit the screens in Russia. The movie will be releasing there on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Rani plays the role of a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome and a Teachers Day release is just perfect for the movie. Talking about the film being released in Russia, producer Maneesh Sharma said, "Hichki has touched the hearts of audiences across age-groups, across countries. The film moved audiences at the Shanghai Film Festival where it was screened recently. Now that the film is releasing in Russia, we expect audiences to feel the same emotions that people across the world are feeling after seeing the movie. The relevancy of the subject and the film's intention to affect a positive social change is appealing universally and thus breaks the language barriers across the globe."

Director Siddharth P Malhotra stated, "It's really heartening that 'Hichki' will now release in Russia. The movie professes the message of the fact of making your worst obstacle within you and convert it into your biggest strength by embracing it and working each day to win over it. I'm really excited to see the reaction of audiences in Russia."

Rani’s performance in the film was praised a lot and she will also be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for her contribution to cinema. The actress will also be hoisting the Indian national flag at the festival.