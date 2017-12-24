Rani Mukerjis Hichki inspired by Front of the Class but still different, heres how

Rani Mukerji is all set to return to silver screen after her hiatus of three years with Hichki. The trailer for the same was released yesterday, December 20, and it won hearts all over. The story revolves around a school teacher with the Tourette syndrome. However, the trailer had an uncanny resemblance with the Hollywood biographical film Front of the Class starring James Wolk in the lead role. But both films draw inspiration from the same book namely Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had, by Brad Cohen.

Yash Raj Films has confirmed that Hichki is based on the book and according to reports, a YRF spokesperson said, “YRF has acquired the rights to Brad’s book and has changed the plot substantially. It is a brand new film now. Brad Cohen’s life and the journey is the inspiration for the film and Rani’s character. Everything else has been completely changed by the makers and Hichki narrates a completely new and uplifting story of a girl who is chasing her dreams despite limitations.”

Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. The film is directed by Sidharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on February 28. ​