Rushabh Dhruv June 28 2019, 7.31 pm June 28 2019, 7.31 pm

Rani Mukerji made her comeback to films post her maternity break with the film Hichki. The movie collected more than 250 crores at the worldwide box office and turned out to be one of the biggest hits for the actor. After Hichki, we are all set to see Rani in Mardaani 2 which is a sequel to her 2014 release Mardaani. Hichki was about a girl who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, but she overcomes it and achieves what she dreams about. The film has grossed a whopping 100 crores within just two weeks of its release in China. Now, there is a piece of good news for Rani fans, as the movie will be screened at one more film festival, the 49th edition of the Giffoni Film Festival, in Italy.

On the occasion of the same, an elated Maneesh Sharma, the producer of Hichki said, “Hichki is a classic underdog story that has resonated with audiences all over the world. It has a universal story that’s both inspiring and heart-warming and we at YRF are humbled with the love and appreciation that our gem of a film has been receiving. Hichki is a story of human triumph against stereotypes, against insurmountable odds that are posed by our society and it has truly appealed across cultures and borders and age-groups. For it to be selected for screening at a children’s film festival shows its relevance to this age-group as well. Hichki is that rare film that has been doing India proud globally and our intent is to showcase this film to as many people across the world.”

The prestigious Giffoni International Children Film Festival in Italy begins on 19th, July and ends on 27th, July.