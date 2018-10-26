Rani Mukerji’s Hichki takes the Chinese box-office by storm, fetches 100 crores

After getting all the critical acclamation and box-office success in India, Rani Mukerji's ‘Hichki’ is making records in China as well. The film has grossed a whopping 100 crores within just two weeks of its release in China. Hichki had hit the big-screens on 12th October in China titled as ‘Teacher with Hiccups’ with intense promotions. The film has managed to cross the 100-crore mark with superb word of mouth and reviews.

Rani Mukerji expressed her happiness for the same by stating, “Good cinema has no language barriers and it connects with the hearts and minds of the audience. The success of Hichki in China proves just that. We knew we had made a special film but for it to get so much love and acclaim from audiences across the globe is an extremely proud and humbling moment for all of us. I congratulate my producer Maneesh Sharma and my director Siddharth P. Malhotra for creating a gem of a film whose universal message of love has been melting the hearts of audiences in China now.”

According to Wikipedia, Hichki has turned out to be the 6th highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018, by overtaking some successful films like Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Gold and Raid. Now that’s a huge feat for Rani who made her Bollywood comeback with Hichki, post her motherhood. All the wait for a script like this was absolutely worth it. Great going girl, more power to you!