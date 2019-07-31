Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 6.30 pm July 31 2019, 6.30 pm

Rani Mukherji's performance in Hichki won a lot of hearts for many reasons. It made us fall in love with teachers while reminding us about the problems they suffer from. The film also raised awareness about the Tourette syndrome. It seems that the film has impressed audiences just as well overseas too. The Rani Mukerji starrer was selected for screening at the 49th Giffoni Film Festival in Italy. That's not all, the film also won the Gryphon award for the best film as well there.

Hichki was in competition with feature films from several other nations including China, Germany, Sweden, Australia, and the Netherlands. The films were competing in a special segment of the festival called Elements +10 where around 1500 children between the ages of 10-12 voted for their favourite film. It seems that Hichki successfully connected with a majority of those children. The Giffoni film festival was held from July 19 to 27.

Impressed by the response producer Maneesh Sharma said, “Hichki is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted Hichki as the Best Film of the festival just goes to show that the film’s story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group. We at YRF are absolutely thrilled that kids have celebrated the message of Hichki in Italy.”