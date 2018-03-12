Rani Mukerji’s teachers join her as she unveils new song ‘Oye Hichki’

Rani Mukerji is making a comeback with Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The movie features Rani as Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Rani launched a new song of the film, Oye Hichki.

She launched the song in a unique way by unveiling it in the presence of her Maneckji Cooper School teachers, whom she also felicitated. Mukerji walked down the memory lane recalling incidents from her school time.

The song is written by Jaideep Sahni, sung by Harshdeep Kaur while it is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song talks about prejudices like preference for fair skin, looking down at people with disabilities and girls not having the right to choose their life partners.

The film focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. The film is inspired from the autobiography by Brad Cohen titled Front of the Class.

During media interaction, Rani revealed that the film was shot in 38 days without the team wasting any time. “I told my team that I don’t want to waste time on sets. I just want to shoot on sets because a lot of times what happens is that when an actor gives too much time to the film sets, most of it goes in faffing, waiting. And I completed this film in flat 38 days which is quite fast. And my team was thoroughly prepared with their shorts, with everything. I used to come at six in the morning, shoot with them till 12 which is good 5-6 hours for a shoot which normally people give from nine to six. But I wanted to get home soon to my baby so I always used to give them from 6’o clock. We shot a lot of things because we had that concentrated 5-6 hours.”

Hichki is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on March 23.