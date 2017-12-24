Rani Mukerji is back in action with Hichki; see the trailer here...

The big screen has been missing its ‘Babli’ but it won’t have to wait too long. Rani Mukerji is back with ‘Hichki’ and this will be the first film post her four-year-long maternity break. The actress, who was last seen in Mardaani, plays a school teacher with a twist in her character. Rani plays a character with a speech defect called Tourette's syndrome with which she makes a strange noise while speaking, coupled with hiccups and thus, Hichki it is. Looks like the trailer has said it all. The entire story seem to have been narrated and has left the viewers with very little to anticipate.

The movie chronicles the journey and struggles of Mukerji, who has chosen to get into the tough profession of teaching, especially because she has a speech defect. The plot is heavily laden with the trials and hurdles that a disabled woman faces. The film’s visual grammar has been kept subtle keeping in mind the story-line of school kids.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma offame,is a Siddharth P Malhotra directorial and will be released under the Yash Raj Films banner. It was recently announced that the trailer ofwill be attached to the upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrerwhich will hit theater screens on 22 December. But a clash was averted andis now slated for a February 23 release.