Ranveer calls Deepika 'Frida Kahlo on acid'; here's how Kahlo's marriage panned out

There is no end to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding celebrations. On Saturday night (and Sunday morning), social media was full of pictures from Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani's party, thrown in honour of #DeepVeer. Now, Ranveer is known for his eccentric style choices. So it came as no surprise that what Deepika wore to this party was requested by Ranveer. Deepika wore a gorgeously vivid lehenga from Sabyasachi, called Dil Guldasta. Styled with wild roses as a headpiece and expressive makeup, Deepika resembled Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and Ranveer couldn't get over that fact. Ranveer took to the stage and thanked Deepika for 'obliging him' by wearing the Dil Guldasta, comparing her to 'Frida Kahlo on acid'. Have a look:

It was quite interesting to hear Ranveer compare his new bride to this unapologetically surrealist artist who can be best categorised as fiercely independent due to her intensely singular personality. Kahlo was known to be moved by passion and rebelled against most post-colonial social and moral habits that condemned the Bohemian lifestyle. Kahlo also rejected the booming Americanisation that was rapidly taking over her 'Mexicanidad' traditions.

However, Kahlo's marriage wasn't a happy one. It was the famous Mexican painter, Diego Rivera, who recognised her fluid talent and her unique artistic expression. Soon enough, Kahlo and Rivera began an intimate relationship that resulted in marriage. Unfortunately, this union was highly volatile, marked by several miscarriages. Kahlo and Rivera, both, indulged in numerous extra-marital affairs which eventually led to a year-long divorce.

Frida Kahlo took many lovers, men and women, that allegedly included Leon Trotsky and André Breton's wife. This fact, combined with her artistic portrayal of herself and other women, today, has catapulted her to the forefront of feminism. The LGBTQ community heralds her a champion of the cause and often celebrates the artist.

So, we're sure that when Ranveer compared Deepika to Frida, he only meant how the actor has channelled her inner Kahlo. After all, when it comes to style, Ranveer wouldn't mind taking cues from the authentic Kahlo. Why would Deepika? Though when it comes to the marriage, we hope theirs is as far removed from Frida as possible.