Ranveer, Deepika, Janhvi and others are revisiting their childhood with these adorable pictures

First published: June 11, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Updated: June 11, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

How we wish there was a time machine that could take us in the past and let us live our childhood. Well, we can't do that, but then what are pictures for? Celebrities are no different, and just like us, even they have some crazy tales to share from their days of innocence. And these days it seems that our star celebrities are too much in the mood to revisit their childhood as quite a few of them have posted pictures from their growing up days on the social media. Be it Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt or the newbie Janhvi Kapoor, all of them have shared a piece of their childhood with us by posting some insanely cute throwback pictures on Instagram.

Here we have compiled it for you.

to the kindest,purest,most gentle soul I’ve ever known....Happy Birthday Pappa!❤️

Here's little Deepika with her daddy dearest...

Gettin my cardio done like ... #throwback #mondaymotivation

That's Ranveer Singh gearing up to be fit since childhood.

Through thick, through thin, through laughter, through tears... you have always stood tall right by my side... Happy birthday, senior! Much love always @sonamkapoor #MiFamilia PS. Missing all the fun you guys are having in London

Kapoor siblings, Sonam, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor posing for a picture.

This is why you don't interrupt me while I'm eating 😶

Food has always been the top priority for Alia Bhatt.

When with mom Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor was the happiest.

Happy Mama's day!! #mothership

That's Abhishek Bachchan with his mommy dearest, Jaya Bachchan.

💖Grade 1...the same age as Aaradhya 😍💖

And that's the picture of his wifey Aishwarya Rai from Grade 1.

This #throwbackthursday lets throw way back, to some birthday party, thats @shraddhakapoor and me (obviously trying to chew on something) with a suited up frog that is making a very questionable gesture at a kids birthday bash. Bad froggy! Thanks for this gem @siddhanthkapoor 😂 #partyanimals #ninetieskids #ninetiesfashion #frockfever

That's Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha gearing up to be the stars since childhood.

 

