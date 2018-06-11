Ranveer, Deepika, Janhvi and others are revisiting their childhood with these adorable pictures

How we wish there was a time machine that could take us in the past and let us live our childhood. Well, we can't do that, but then what are pictures for? Celebrities are no different, and just like us, even they have some crazy tales to share from their days of innocence. And these days it seems that our star celebrities are too much in the mood to revisit their childhood as quite a few of them have posted pictures from their growing up days on the social media. Be it Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt or the newbie Janhvi Kapoor, all of them have shared a piece of their childhood with us by posting some insanely cute throwback pictures on Instagram.

Here we have compiled it for you.

Here's little Deepika with her daddy dearest...

That's Ranveer Singh gearing up to be fit since childhood.

Kapoor siblings, Sonam, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor posing for a picture.

Food has always been the top priority for Alia Bhatt.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 13, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

When with mom Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor was the happiest.

Happy Mama's day!! #mothership A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 13, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

That's Abhishek Bachchan with his mommy dearest, Jaya Bachchan.

And that's the picture of his wifey Aishwarya Rai from Grade 1.

That's Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha gearing up to be the stars since childhood.