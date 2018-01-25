Ranveer-Deepika overwhelmed with the Padmaavat response

Ranveer Singh has already been lauded by the critics for his performance as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which releases on Thursday, 25th January. On the special occasion, the actor shared a heartfelt message on social media and thanked the director Bhansali for giving him “a gift of a character." The actor also added that he is overwhelmed and couldn't thank Bhansali enough for shaping him as an artist.

"I'm so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed. I'm so proud of my team. Team Padmaavat for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone. I'm relieved and happy with the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist that I am, Sir. I love you. For me, the sheer toil of our film’s team has translated as magic on the big screen. And today on the eve of the release of our beloved film, I wish you all a Happy Republic Day in advance and invite you all to the cinema halls. I am proud to be part of a film that our whole country can be proud of. Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who essays Rani Padmavati in the movie, has said that she is super excited to see how the film performs at the box-office.

"I'm extremely overwhelmed and emotional right now. This film has been through so much and to see it's finally releasing and to see the reactions to my performance, I'm overwhelmed. On behalf of the film, we want to thank you for being so supportive. Now it's time for us to celebrate, now that the film has been released. I think there is a time for everything, it's spoken for itself. It's the best response. We are excited about the release. I am excited about the box office numbers, it's going to be path-breaking. I'm not the one to care for box office number but I'm really excited about this," a News18 report quoted Deepika.

Shahid Kapoor, who is playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, has also been quoted in the same report saying, "Film has released, paid previews have started, and critics have been kind. So satisfying to see the response we're getting. Twitter has gone berserk and we're trying to keep up saying thank you. It's so humbling and satisfying."