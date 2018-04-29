Ranveer-Deepika to take the Virushka way?

Ranveer and Deepika are two of the biggest stars in the country and every move they make is watched by millions. The stars are also one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, even if they have never confirmed and denied their relationship. Now it looks like their ready to take their relationship forward. Reports suggest that the handsome pair is following in the example of Virat and Anushka and planning a destination wedding at an international location. Rumours are rife that a wedding planner has been hired and both sets of parents are busy with wedding preparations.

While there are no confirmations, Mumbai Mirror does talk about two receptions in India after the couple returns. "Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan", a source told Mumbai Mirror. Speaking of the receptions in India, “One of them will definitely be in Mumbai, the venue is being finalized”, the source added.

As details of the Ranveer-Deepika wedding unravel, we cannot help but notice just how similar this wedding and the one of Virat and Anushka that was held in December. The cricketer and actress got hitched on December 11 last year in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy. The wedding was planned over months by trusted wedding planners and was kept a huge secret until the ceremony was done. Pictures of their Italy wedding flooded the internet in a matter of minutes. Virat and Anushka wedding spanned over three days with a sangeet ceremony and a mehendi ceremony prior to the wedding. The sangeet ceremony took place on the first day followed by mehndi on the second day. A beautiful morning wedding then took place in the third day with only family and close friends in attendance.

Virat and Anushka then returned to India to hold two receptions, one in Delhi that was attended even by PM Narendra Modi and one in Mumbai that saw top Bollywood celebrities and cricketers come together to celebrate the star couple.

With reports suggesting that Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding is unfolding in a similar fashion, it will be exciting to see whether two of India’s biggest stars push the envelope with their big day.