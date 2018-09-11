Ranveer-Deepika wedding: Karan Johar is saying just what we wanted to hear

The most important question on every Bollywood lovers’ mind right now is whether Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will tie the knot this November. The couple continues to stay mum on the reports, but details around the location, the trousseau and the likes continue garnering eyeballs.

Now, filmmaker Karan Johar (who is known for his inimitable style and sassy replies) very honestly put forward his point on their upcoming wedding. KJo, who dons the RJ hat for a popular radio channel, was asked quite a few questions by his fans during the rapid fire session. The man being a pro at it, nailed each and every reply, but we specifically dug out the segment where he replied on Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reports. With a smile on his face, Karan replied, “I am not denying!” That’s quite a big hint there.

Speaking of THE wedding, reports state that they will be getting married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy and it will be followed by a reception in India. The preparations for the wedding have already begun. Workwise, Deepika’s untitled project with Irrfan Khan has been put on the backburner for now, owing to Irrfan’s poor health. Ranveer, on the other hand, has a slate of projects namely Simmba with Sara Ali Khan, Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.​