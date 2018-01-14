Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt shoot for Gully Boy on Makar Sankranti

While everybody else is enjoying Makar Sankranti, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Now filmmaking is one of the most unpredictable business in the world. It’s hardly surprising then that Gully Boy has started shooting on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. The film is based on the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh). Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt took to social media to share details of the first day of shoot. Co-star Ranveer was quick to re-tweet Alia’s post. The duo will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen.

And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me 💫 Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar 💙 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018

Ranveer too shared his excitement about working on Gully Boy where he will get to realize his passion of rapping. In fact Ranveer started recording songs for the movie and was often snapped on several occasions, outside a music studio as he worked with the popular rappers. Videos of his rehearsals with Divine and Naezy have gone viral and fans can’t wait to see him donning the rapper’s cap on screen. Zoya Akhtar also roped in Kalki Koechlin for a prominent role. According to the reports, Kalki will play the role of a rapper in the film alongside Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh is also gearing up for the release of his much delayed film Padmavati, now titled to Padmaavat. The film finally has a date with the theaters on January 25. Alia Bhatt too has a release coming soon with Raazi hitting the theatres in May. Kalki Koechlin, who is also working on indie films and shorts, was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Ribbon.