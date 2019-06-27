Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 1.23 pm June 27 2019, 1.23 pm

The Valentine's Day of 2019, instead of a regular love story, saw a story of musical rebel rocking the box office. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, not only garnered a great response from the critics and audience alike but brought on celluloid a less familiar story of Mumbai's street rappers. After impressing the Indian audience, Gully Boy is now set to be screened at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“It’s always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker, it’s a very rewarding experience and more than that, it’s extremely thrilling to see a celebration of Indian films. I’m ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There’s a huge Indian community in Australia and I’m looking forward to take Gully Boy to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences," Zoya said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:31pm PST

The festival, now into its tenth year, will take place from 8th to 17th August in Melbourne's Victoria. The film will be screened in Zoya's presence, on 10th August. She will also engage in a conversation with the viewers about Indian cinema.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, both of whom nailed their respective roles, Gully Boy also featured an array of performers. The super talented Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with this one and found a fan in almost all of us. Actor Vijay Varma, post the release of Gully Boy, also signed a number of interesting films including his first international project, directed by Mira Nair for BBC.