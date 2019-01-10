image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy trailer invites a flood of memes on Twitter

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy trailer invites a flood of memes on Twitter

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 10 2019, 12.17 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentGully Boy MemesGully Boy trailerranveer singhTwitter
nextGully Boy: Katrina Kaif heaps praise for Alia Bhatt, all’s well between the two?
ALSO READ

As Gully Boy's trailer storms the internet, rapper Naezy spotted at a city radio station

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: Here's Alia Bhatt's take on the two stars 

Gully Boy trailer: Ranveer Singh's resolute raps are a rebel in themselves