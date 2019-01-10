Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy trailer invites a flood of memes on Twitter

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine these days. After his latest release, Simmba finally entering the Rs 200 crore club and his upcoming film Gully Boy garnering praises due to its unique content, seems like Singh is unstoppable. On Wednesday, the trailer of his Valentine's Day flick, Gully Boy, dropped in and fans can't keep calm and have already declared the movie a hit. Within no time, the trailer gave enough fodder to netizens who have come up with some really hilarious memes using dialogues from the film.

Right from highlighting what a versatile star Ranveer Singh is, bringing PM Modi and Vivek Oberoi in the game, mar jaayega tu memes to apna time aayega memes, Twitter literally got flooded with tonnes of hilarious digs. And well, we do not want you to miss a laugh and so here’s a list of memes floating on the internet space which is bound to crack you up.

#GullyBoyTrailer When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 9, 2019

Pic 1 : Australian fans to Pant after 1st test when he sledged Australian captain Tim Paine Pic 2 : After 4 th test Pant (2nd highest run scorer of the series,20 catches,150+score) to Australian fans #AUSvIND #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/dSQDeekaf2 — Subham (@subhsays) January 9, 2019

When Modiji found out that Vivek Oberoi is doing his biopic. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/LO8PTlWKwq — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 9, 2019

Talking about the trailer of the film, we see Ranveer Singh as a raw man who expresses himself through rapping. Being from a not-so-good background, Singh's character is poked about how he will never be able to rise and shine above from his social status. However, the protagonist is an adamant man who wants to change his life and believes in the philosophy of apna time aayega (my time will come) will create a history soon.