Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch...

Nikita Thakkar March 29 2019, 2.30 pm March 29 2019, 2.30 pm

Ranveer Singh follows his heart. Be it clothing, films or anything else; he does what he loves the most and what he is passionate about. With Gully Boy, music has become his love. We all know that Ranveer took up the mic and rapped a few songs for this film, the outcome of which we already know. Meri Gully Mein, Apna Time Ayega and all the other songs he gave his vocals to, are ruling the charts. Now, he has gone to another level. He just announced that he is going to venture into the music business and is launching his music label called IncInk. An event has been held to introduce this venture and let us tell you that, it is going to take us back to the Gully Boy days.

Our correspondent is at the event venue and with all the info he has received, one can say that it is going to be a jam session carried out by Ranveer and other singers/rappers he is going to introduce. Ranveer Singh apparently reached the venue at 10.30 am and has been over-looking the developments of the event by himself. The organisers say that he would be introducing the talents to the world and would also perform live for some time with them. The set up to seems to be that of a music concert.

We have also learnt that Ranveer was even a part of the dry run and wants everything to go as per the plan. However, the event is delayed a bit.

Well, looks like this new project is very close to Ranveer's heart and hence, he is putting in so much efforts to make sure that it receives a great beginning. We are now looking forward to the kind of music IncInk has to offer. We hope it is as energetic as Ranveer.