Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are high on social media PDA, and we can’t stop blushing!

One of the hottest and cutest couples in tinsel town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never openly confessed about their romantic affair, but it’s there for all to see. The couple who has been together since almost five years now, have finally started acknowledging their relationship on social media. Their comments on each other's post will leave you blushing.

It all started with Deepika calling Ranveer Singh ‘mine’ on Instagram. Next, we had her commenting a big ‘Nooo’ on his Mohawk haircut picture from childhood days. Then, Ranveer called her as his sunshine and now, the PDA has gone up a notch literally.

Deepika posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot and that was enough to get Ranveer in a mushy mood. First, he commented ‘Don’t look at me like that’ on a picture where Deepika flaunts her hand accessory with a sexy glance. And the next comment on another picture literally killed us. She had written a quote my Marc Jacobs which stated that, “let’s do what we love and do a lot of it!” This was enough to bring out the cheesy (read as naughty) side of Ranveer who commented, “Marc is right. We should do a lot of it.”

Check out his comments here:

And, check our Ranveer's comment on the above picture.

Now, let's check out the second picture and the comment below it:

Aww! These two are so adorable. Can’t wait for the official announcement on their alleged wedding this year.