Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attend a friend's wedding, pics go viral

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 7.20 pm April 21 2019, 7.20 pm

Social media is filled with brand new pictures of their favourite DeepVeer as the couple attended a wedding in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look inseparable in the pictures as they attended a wedding ceremony together. Dressed in traditional wear, the two became the centre of attraction at the event for obvious reasons. In one of the videos, we see Deepika asking people seated in the row to make space for her and her hubby dearest at the function. It was interesting to see how the two hopped from one person to the other as they exchanged pleasantries and words.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika can also be seen going on their knees as they chatted away with an old lady. Ranveer has always been gregarious and he knows how to cheer up a crowd. Not to forget during the promotions of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, in which he played a police officer, Ranveer had gatecrashed a wedding ceremony. During one of his media interviews, the actor learnt that a wedding was being hosted at one of the banquets in the same venue. Ranveer being Ranveer he just barged in taking the guests by surprise.

Meanwhile, at the wedding, Deepika’s seen wearing a floral saree with frills at its border. The cream colour saree has a beautiful print of red flowers. In terms of her hair, she had a middle partition and it complemented the saree as she put up a red flower similar to the one on her outfit. Meanwhile, Ranveer made an appearance in a black kurta and kept his hair pulled back.