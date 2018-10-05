Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lend support to Tanushree Dutta

It’s been about two weeks since Tanushree Dutta has spoken about being a victim of sexual harassment and the significant voices in the entertainment industry have shown support. After Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan lent their support on Friday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too spoke their heart out on the same.

The power couple were present at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 and were quizzed about the ongoing #metoo movement getting louder in India. “Harassment is wrong, harassment of anyone, women or men, any person being harassed is wrong. Whether it is at workplace, public place, street or home, harassment is wrong,” Ranveer replied.

“Right now something has happened and if it has happened then it takes a lot of courage for someone to come out and speak about it. You’ve been through a disturbing experience it takes courage to speak publicly about it and therefore one must consider what the person is saying. But it’s inconclusive yet, but if it actually has happened, I condemn it emphatically”, he added.

When the same question was popped at Deepika, she too had the same stand and emphasized that #metoo movement is a victory of right over wrong, one much support the person speaking out.

For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta has left the Bollywood shaken with her accusation on Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her on the sets of 2008 film Horn ‘K Pleassss. Slowly and steadily, even the A-list stars are coming in support of Tanushree Dutta. The #metoo movement has helped females to come out of their closet and speak about any kind of sexual harassment they’ve faced.