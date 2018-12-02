image
Sunday, December 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor give reception a miss

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor give reception a miss

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 02 2018, 6.08 pm
back
Aamir KhanAlia BhattDeepika PadukonedeepveerRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSalman KhanShahid KapoorSonam KapoorWedding
nextDisha Patani and Tiger Shroff: Time to make their love official?
ALSO READ

Superstar Rajinikanth's next : When 2.0 would meet Kaththi

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan takes responsibility, apologises for its failure

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dressed as Obelix and Getafix for little Azad will make anyone happy!