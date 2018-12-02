Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor give reception a miss

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wrapped up their wedding celebrations with a grand Mumbai reception. A whole bunch of their Bollywood buddies co-stars and peers turned up to the wedding. The night looked like the party to beat on a Saturday night. And yet, some of Bollywood’s key members were missing from the special occasion. We believe some intentionally didn’t turn up while others were looking for an excuse to miss out on this function. Here are a few who gave it a miss.

Ranbir Kapoor chose to stay away from the reception of his former girlfriend Deepika Padukone and understandably so. The two shared a strained relationship for most of the last few years until Karan Johar shared a picture of them in the same frame recently. In fact, Ranbir’s current girlfriend Alia Bhatt too didn’t turn up. Now that’s surprising, given that Alia and Deepika are good friends and even opening the current season of Koffee with Karan together. Word has it that both Ranbir and Alia were shooting for 20 hours straight and therefore they couldn’t make it. Fair enough but we learn that Shah Rukh Khan too was shooting for about the same amount of time and guess what, he turned up. A little late into the night but he did attend the function. This makes us think that Ranbir and Alia wanted to avoid Katrina!

Ranveer and Deepika’s Padmavat co-star Shahid Kapoor didn’t make it either. His wife Mira, however, turned up solo and looked ravishing. But Shahid was truly missed. We wonder whether his absence had anything to do with the fact that Shahid got very little promotional time and activity during Padmavat. He sacked his PR machinery during the promotions of Padmavati for getting less mileage than Ranveer and Deepika. So it looks like a case of holding grudges.

This no-show was the most prominent. Cousins Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan didn’t make it to the function. Sonam, it’s said, is shooting in London but the others were conspicuous by their absence. Rhea Kapoor was at the function, at least that’s what inside pictures reveal, but didn’t make it in front of the paps. Anil Kapoor made a solo entry. The family, reportedly were upset that they weren’t invited for the wedding in Italy given that they are family to Ranveer Singh.

The other biggies who didn’t make it to the reception were Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. This may be understood as both the superstars have not worked with either Ranveer or Deepika. Maybe soon! Another Bollywood honcho who did not come to their Mumbai reception was Ranveer’s mentor Aditya Chopra. It was Aditya Chopra who launched Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat. His wife Rani though seems to have made up for his absence in a gorgeous black number.