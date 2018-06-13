Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sizzle on GQ’s Best Dressed list

The celebrity status comes with its own set of pros and cons. While, you enjoy all the love and stardom, you have to look your best all the time. One bad day, and your pictures are flashed in the media as the fashion police leaves no stone unturned in slamming you.

So our celebs take fashion advice from the best in town and many of them have even changed their style over the years. However, there are some celebs who innately possess a distinctive style and amongst them happens to be the vibrant and energetic Ranveer Singh. His dressing sense has always been on the wacky side, but he knows to strike the perfect balance between over-dressing and under-dressing and that’s what makes him one of the most stylish men in the industry.

And, this isn’t our take alone as GQ Best Dressed List of 100 individuals has Ranveer Singh in it. Well of course he deserves to be on the list. And his ladylove and co-star of several movies, Deepika Padukone isn’t far behind. She too finds a spot in the list.

Speaking of her sartorial choices, the leggy lass has been bashed for her over-the-top attires on quite a few occasions, but she has also impressed the fashion critics with her simplistic and elegant choices. The beautiful actress has managed to stun us in traditional and glamorous avatars on screen and off it too, so she definitely deserves a spot in the list. She shared a picture of the same:

Other celebs on the list include Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Harsvardhan Kapoor and so on.