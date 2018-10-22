Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding turns Twitter into a meme machine

The cat is finally out of the bag! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are soon going to the tie the knot and will be pronounced as husband and wife. The stars took to their social media account and shared the date of their wedding, that is, November 14 and 15, 2018. Even though the venue for the event is yet hidden, reportedly, the celebrations will take place in Lake Como in Italy, away from the prying eyes of public.

Soon after their wedding news was announced, Twitter got flooded with jokes and memes. Here are some of the best ones to tickle your funny bone:

What will the Karni Sena do now? Padmavati is marrying Khilji. I will be very disappointed if there is no hungama. Congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer, though! #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh — Namrata Roy (@namrata751997) October 21, 2018

Right from taking a dig at the lovebird’s marriage outfit, adding Deepika’s ex-Ranbir Kapoor in the whole scene to even dragging Karni Sena (the political party who protested against the duo’s film Padmaavat), Twitter gave an excellent meme therapy to this madness surrounding DeepVeer’s wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor about to bust out his turban for round 2 of Channa Mereya.. #DeepikaWedsRanveer 🌚 pic.twitter.com/IRc6pzb98c — Little Wanderer (@Hasmitha_) October 21, 2018

In an interview with Filmfare, emphasising about her equation with Ranveer, Deepika had once said, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

Ranveer Singh when Deepika said she will let him wear her clothes forever. pic.twitter.com/K0CGQSPslK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2018

We are so happy for the two!