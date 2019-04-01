Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each other had them tearing up

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 5.07 pm April 01 2019, 5.07 pm

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fondly known as ‘DeepVeer,’ tied the knot, the two have been serving us with some ultimate couple goals. From effortlessly supporting each other to getting all mushy-mushy in love, the lovebirds have done it all. The night of the Zine Cine Awards 2019 was no different. While they were taking the saat pheras on stage, fans gushed over the fun. Here’s something that will either melt your hearts or make you shed a tear or two.

When the time to announce the Best Actress Female and Best Actor Male (Viewer’s Choice) arrived, they were bagged by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh respectively. Interestingly, the awards were presented by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “My most favorite, she’s the jaan of my heart – Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat,” is how the man introduced his muse. An excited and teary-eyed Deepika came on the stage and thanked SLB, “I really couldn’t have asked for anything more. I think the two most special people in my life are here with me on stage. SLB, thank you for making me who I am today.” DP had an even special message for her better-half Ranveer, “Thank you for being the most amazing… let’s take it from the top, Ram, Bajirao and Khilji of course. You have been my most amazing partner-in-crime. I don’t think the films that I have done were as special if you weren’t a part of them.”

Coming to Ranveer, this man is always head over heels for his ladylove. While he came to accept his award, he made sure to thank SLB for both his films and giving him the love of his life, Deepika. “You have shaped me as an actor. If I am an actor of any kind of caliber, it’s because of you. You have given me my life’s most glittering opportunities. Apne mereko meri wife se bhi milwadiya, aur kya mangunga main aapse. I married my Leela, my Mastani and my Rani… sach mein hero bangaya main toh yaar.” A proud Deepika couldn’t stop her tears. Aww!

*Nazar na lage*