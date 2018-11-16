Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding: Size does matter

Bollywood’s stunning couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now officially husband and wife. After a long wait, the pair finally released their official wedding pictures on Instagram on Thursday, in which the two look divine! While the pictures were gorgeous, our eyes immediately drifted from the bride’s face to her hands. We couldn’t stop staring at them. And even though the dark mehndi was stunning, we caught ourselves drooling over her giant rock!

The beautiful ring adorning the bride’s finger seized all the attention! As per a recent report by a website, the big rock on Deepika’s finger is priced between Rs 1-2.7 crore. A whopping 1-2.7 crore. Let that sink in for a bit. We don’t know the cut or the size of DP’s diamond ring yet but her rock takes us back to Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring which also left us dumfounded! PeeCee’s three-carat-cushion-cut Tiffany rock was estimated to cost around Rs 2.1 crore!

Deepika and Ranveer got hitched in two separate ceremonies at Lake Como in Italy. The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on Thursday. The ceremonies took place in the presence of the two’s family members and close friends and reportedly, strict privacy was ensured.

Congratulations, you gorgeous couple!