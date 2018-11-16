image
Friday, November 16th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding: Size does matter

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding: Size does matter

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 16 2018, 1.33 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka Chopraranveer singh
nextSanjay Dutt exclusive: The death threat Rajkumar Hirani failed to mention in Sanju
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra treats us with glimpses from the sets of The Sky Is Pink

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Here's what the colours worn by the groom signify

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood divas shine as brides