Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding will be attended by THIS star footballer?

This November, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to get married. It was just a few days ago that the two decided to share this good news with their fans via their social media handles and then all hell broke loose, in a good way! It is, however, not yet confirmed where the two stars will be tying the knot. While some reports say the ceremony will take place in Italy, few say it will happen in Mumbai. However, a recent tweet of Ranveer makes us wonder if the wedding is, in fact, taking place in Mumbai.

I'd love to travel to India in the near future ... and visit my friend @RanveerOfficial 👍🏼🇮🇳😉 https://t.co/k007eCTptm — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 24, 2018

German football player Mesut Özil was recently interacting with his fans on Twitter and one of them asked him what he thinks about India and if he would like to visit the country. His response is getting us excited. He replied that he would love to visit the country in near future and meet his friend Ranveer Singh. What adds to our curiosity is his wink emoticon! What does it even mean…

India awaits you with open arms and a whole lotta warmth, Mesut Bhai! 🇮🇳promise you some sweet memories ! Soon... Insha Allah! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 24, 2018

Well, Ranveer replied to Mesut that India is waiting for him with open arms. Singh also promised the footballer some sweet memories when he comes to India. The Bajirao Mastani actor also mentioned ‘soon’ in his tweet which makes us wonder if Mesut is going to be one of the guests at the wedding.

This guest list is sure to take the cake!