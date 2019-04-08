Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, fans demand a film

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 1.40 pm April 08 2019, 1.40 pm

The very chivalrous Ranveer Singh has always shared a very cordial relationship with all his Bollywood colleagues. That also includes the stunning Katrina Kaif. To an extent, it was Ranveer Singh who played a vital role in reconciling the foes-turned-friends, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Well, whenever Ranveer and Katrina bump into each other, the two meet like they have known each other for ages. One such amazing reunion took place at the recent HELLO Awards. A video from the same has made its way to the internet and fans can’t stop drooling over Ranveer and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry.

In the viral video, for the gentleman that he is, Ranveer Singh could be seen kissing Katrina Kaif’s hand, which left her blushing hard. Well, fans loved this gesture of Ranveer and so did we. They wished to see this alluring couple in a film and, why not? If this mere gif can take the internet by a storm, a full-fledged film with Ranveer and Katrina is sure to set the big screens on fire. Well, fans didn’t hesitate to give a ship name to Ranveer and Katrina i.e., KatVeer. All the Bollywood directors out there, are you listening?

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ can they work together then be best buddies — imynass (@nassima20181) April 6, 2019

Katveer 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uzx0Qu5JhP — Tigress Katrina 🐯: Queen Of Hearts 💞 (@tigress_kaif) April 6, 2019

Ranveer's humor always manage to bring that half moon eye smile of Katrina that I absolutely adore #Katveer pic.twitter.com/64xbnOCiGQ — Femina (@feminauniverse) March 30, 2019

Katrina is looking soooo hot these days ... I never wanted a katveer film but now Katveer >>>> Ranushi — Cheeky Ranveer Fan (@tongsincheek) April 6, 2019

In the past, both Ranveer and Katrina have expressed their desires to work opposite each other. There were rumours of Katrina Kaif playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife in ’83. However, we don’t think it is happening and Ranveer Singh’s filmography till 2020 doesn’t include Katrina Kaif. Guess, fans will have to wait for a little longer!

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently preparing for his forthcoming sports drama ’83, which is being helmed by Kabir Khan. Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in Bharat co-starring Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is slated to release on Eid 2019.