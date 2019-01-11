image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh and PM Narendra Modi's 'jaadoo ki jhappi' is ruling the internet

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and PM Narendra Modi's 'jaadoo ki jhappi' is ruling the internet

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 11 2019, 9.28 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEkta KapoorEntertainmentkaran joharPm modiranveer singhrohit shettySiddharth MalhotraVarun Dhawan
nextDeepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif: Which actress can play a lady super cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film?
ALSO READ

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma’s show breaks into the top five shows of the recent TRP chart

Vicky Kaushal’s URI gets starry mid air promotion thanks to this crazy Bollywood bunch!

Gully Boy's resonance with 8 Mile points towards common truths of hip hop