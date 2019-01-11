Ranveer Singh and PM Narendra Modi's 'jaadoo ki jhappi' is ruling the internet

On Thursday, Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain organised a meeting of the young talent of Bollywood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the participation and contribution of these youth icons towards nation building. The meeting had the attendance of the who’s who of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan among others. Just hours after the meeting, our social media timelines were loaded with pictures of these stars posing with PM Modi. But what grabbed our eyeballs was Ranveer’s ‘jaadoo ki jhappi’ with the Prime Minister, which is currently breaking the internet.
The 33-year-old expressed his delight to meet NaMo and posted a picture which sees him hugging the latter. Looks like Ranveer, just like the rest of the nation, is quite aware of the PM's love for hugs. The photo, with the caption ‘jaadoo ki jhappi’ is going viral as we write this. The photograph garnered over 2 million likes in just 10 hours! Both Simmba and PM Modi can be seen twinning in blue in the picture and flashing their smiles as they pose for the camera.
Jaadoo ki Jhappi! 🤗 Joy to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of our great nation 🇮🇳 @narendramodi
Take a look at other actors who took to social media to share their joy about meeting India's top politician. The names include Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal. Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, shared an unseen picture of the film fraternity posing with PM Modi.
Thank you for meeting us today sir! @narendramodi ! An incredible exchange of thoughts and ideas with the forces of the film fraternity and the honourable Prime Minister!
Quite a cool feeling when The Prime Minister himself appreciates you for making films on the Police Force. @narendramodi
Was an honour to meet and interact with the honourable prime minister @narendramodi. Very grateful to him for the reduction of gst which will be a big boost to the economics of our film industry. He was very receptive about our concerns which was honestly very cool. Ps- I missed eye contact here cause I was taking facing 🙏 #jaihind
Thank you @narendramodi sir for hearing us out . It was an honour ! and we are grateful for your support towards the film industry! @karanjohar @itsrohitshetty @varundvn @rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @ayushmannk @aliaabhatt @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @ashwinyiyertiwari @ranveersingh
Humbled in the presence of Honourable PM @narendramodi ji 🇮🇳🙏
A moment to remember!!!
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, too, treated fans with some inside pictures while the bunch was on their way to Delhi.