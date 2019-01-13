image
Sunday, January 13th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier click an uber cool selfie, but none is winking!

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier click an uber cool selfie, but none is winking!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 13 2019, 2.08 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentPriya Prakash VarrierRanveer SonghUri Special ScreeningVicky KaushalWinking sensation
nextBefore Taimur Ali Khan, here are celebrities who rocked the casual tracksuit
ALSO READ

URI: The Surgical Strike: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty turn up in josh for Vicky Kaushal's film

Year Ender 2018: From Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga to Deepika Padukone's wedding, viral memes of this year

Freak Penne: Oru Adaar Love’s new track gets a thumbs down