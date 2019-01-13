Ranveer Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier click an uber cool selfie, but none is winking!

Move over the plain selfies because the epic one is here! These guys remained two of the top hits on the internet, through 2018. One is Ranveer Singh, whose magnificent job in Padmaavat had us hailing him. The other one is Priya Prakash Varrier, whose one wink oozed so much of oomph factor that she became a sensation overnight! Nothing can be cooler than the Aankh Maarey guy catching up with the winking girl. On Saturday, Ranveer and Priya met at a special screening of URI.

Priya, who has not yet stepped into Bollywood, was visibly overjoyed to be a part of the celebration. We saw her picture with the man of the hour Vicky Kaushal as well. But Ranveer and Priya's selfie takes the cake. We wish they did a signature wink, though. It was certainly a fangirl moment for Priya, who shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, "What more could I ask for?"

The one-film-old starlet has reportedly turned down a number of film offers as she wants to go steady and balance between her career and her studies. PINK director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury had also reached out to her with a film but didn't get a green signal. Hope to see her around, soon!