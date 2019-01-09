Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: Here's Alia Bhatt's take on the two stars 

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying a rather plush time when it comes to her films. The Raazi star, who may end up winning all big awards this year, is currently working with the two of the hottest stars from the industry. The first trailer of Gully Boy, where she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. While it was a completely Ranveer Singh fronted event, it was great to see that Alia held her own in the limited space she got both in the trailer and at the event.

Alia plays Ranveer's love interest Sakina, a fiery girl from the slums who will take no bullshit from the world and will mark her territory will all her might. At the press conference, Alia was asked about her being territorial with her own relationship, she said "If someone tries to mess with my boyfriend I have never done it this far though in my mind I am quite territorial. I don't know whether I would be able to do it in real as I am a non-violent person."

The talk soon shifted to her sharing screen space with two of the finest talents in the industry today. What were the similarities between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor? Alia is currently filming Brahmastra with RK. "Both are very good human beings and it is great working with them." At this point, Ranveer jumped in to pull her leg and said, "Ek special hai par doosra thoda zyada special hai (one is special but the other is definitely more special).

Gully Boy releases on Valentine's Day this year and is a drama based on the street rappers of Mumbai. In the last few years, there has been a surge in the talent coming up from the city as far as Desi hip hop is concerned.