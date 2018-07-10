Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty call it a wrap on the first schedule of Simmba

The first schedule of Rohit Shetty’s cop caper Simmba has finally come to a wrap on Monday. A team member announced it on social media and we thought this is great news to share.

Speaking on Ranveer Singh’s character, well, this is the first time that the actor is essaying the role of a cop. Recently, he was shooting for the biggest song of his career with many background dancers and by the looks of it, he and Rohit Shetty had a blast on sets.

This is the first time that they have collaborated on a film and we’re sure its’ not going to disappoint fans. Also, this is the first time that Rohit and Karan Johar have collaborated as director-producer and this is even the first time that Ranveer Singh will pair opposite newbie Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who marks her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput is expected to join the team of Simmba in its second schedule as she recently wrapped the schedule of Kedarnath. Although she did shoot for some portions with Ranveer during the first schedule.

Coming back to Simmba, Ranveer celebrated his birthday recently on sets of the movie. The movie is the Hindi remake of Jr NTR’s South flick Temper. It is slated to release on December 28, 2018.