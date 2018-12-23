Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's friendship is all about memes and digs!

The year 2018’s fresh jodi of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is making heads turn with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film Simmba. The masala filled trailer of the film received a thumbs up from the audiences. Ranveer Singh will be seen in a character of a policeman for the first time on the silver screen. While we are in love with their chemistry on screen, the leading actors of Simmba are engaging in a healthy banter off-screen and we are loving it.

The actors on Sunday took to their respective Instagram stories and uploaded some memes featuring each other. While Sara had Ranveer’s picture on her insta story, Ranveer had Sara’s or we can say 'bahut Sara' picture as his insta story. The Simmba couple was trying to troll each other and looking at their creativity we can say the two have a strong meme game. Sara in the picture laughed over a meme that showcased a style shift in her clothing, beore and after meeting Ranveer. Whereas Ranveer had a collage of Sara’s face.

Earlier Sara had shared a picture of herself where she had compared her style evolution with the caption, “Taking some inspiration from my Hero”. Sara here was seen in a blingy outfit whereas Ranveer was in simple black and red attire.

View this post on Instagram Taking some inspiration from my Hero 😎🍭 🌈 #simmba A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 14, 2018 at 6:34am PST

Talking about Simmba, the film directed by Rohit Shetty is set to hit the theaters on December 28, this year’s last film