Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio's magazine cover is as good as it gets

It was yesterday (October 4) that the news of Ranveer Singh and Victoria Secret’s model Sara Sampaio featuring on Vogue’s cover had sent us all into a frenzy. And now, we have lost all our calm as the cover is finally out. Here’s presenting the Padmaavat star posing with the stunning Portuguese supermodel on the cover of Vogue India’s October issue.

The cover shows Ranveer and Sara striking a relaxed pose yet scintillating pose leaning against a wall in their colourful floral outfits. Ranveer is seen donning a tunic and a lehenga along with a belt, while Sara looks scorching hot in a bikini top with a jacket and a matching flowy skirt. Her look has been enhanced with a pair of sparkling long boots, rings and heavy bangles. Their outfits are designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the two are styled by Bollywood’s favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Their combo is definitely hot as fire and it is a little tough to keep our eyes off their sizzling chemistry.

For the uninitiated, Sara is a Victoria’s Secret supermodel and also the brand ambassador for Giogio Armani.

Ranveer currently has quite a few films in his bag, namely, Simmba with Rohit Shetty, Gully Boy with Zoya Akhtar and Takht with Karan Johar. Reports suggest that the actor will tie the knot with girlfriend Deepika Padukone in November.