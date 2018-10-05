image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio's magazine cover is as good as it gets

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio's magazine cover is as good as it gets

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 05 2018, 12.07 pm
back
Anaita Shroff AdajaniaBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentGully Boykaran joharPadmaavatranveer singhrohit shettySara SampaioSimmbaTakhtvictoria secretZoya Akhtar
nextAbhishek Bachchan vs Amitabh Bachchan: The 'saucy' Bachchan banter continues
ALSO READ

Sonam Kapoor en'light'ens us about her bedroom secret

Pyjamas are Forgiving: Twinkle Khanna's third book launch was star-studded!

Jacqueline Fernandez's 'pinch under the table' revelation about Karan Johar!