Darshana Devi June 17 2019, 10.58 pm June 17 2019, 10.58 pm

Sunday was one of the biggest days for cricket buffs. One, because one of the most anticipated matches, India vs Pakistan, was held on the day and the entire nation dropped everything and was glued to their television screens. Second, because various well-known celebs like Saif Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shibani Dandekar and even the little Taimur Ali Khan marked their attendance at the match while cheering for the players. That’s not all. What interested fans more was superstar Ranveer Singh turning commentator of the match.

Ranveer, being Ranveer, sent fans into a frenzy by his crazy antics. Despite that, there’s one video of the actor which has taken over the internet and it features cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. The two are seen grooving to the iconic Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue in the clip and seeing how Gavaskar tries to match his steps with the Padmaavat actor, we can’t help but laugh to death! They initially begin with lip syncing the catchy lyrics of the track and move on to imitate Shammi Kapoor’s moves hilariously. In the background, we see the least-bothered Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag hooked into their phones.

Take a look at Ranveer and Gavaskar’s funny video here:

The match saw the Indian team taking over Pakistan by 89 runs with Rohit Sharma (140), Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) being among the top run-scorers.