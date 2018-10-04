Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio to sizzle on the cover of Vogue? Darshana Devi October 04 2018, 5.29 pm October 04 2018, 5.29 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh often hogs the limelight for his impeccable fashion sense and quirky sense of humour. No doubt he enjoys an ocean of fan followers. He, who is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, has also graced the covers of many leading magazines over the years. Yet again, he is to be back on the cover of a magazine and will be seen sharing a frame with an international model, is what we hear.

The latest buzz is that Ranveer has done a hot photoshoot for the upcoming edition of Vogue, with Portuguese international supermodel Sara Sampaio. For the uninitiated, the Portuguese diva is Victoria’s Secret supermodel and is also one of the faces of the beauty line of Giorgio Armani. Reports suggest that Ranveer and Sara flew down to London in the month of August for the shoot.

Revealing further details, a source told mid-day, “The theme of the shoot, as conceptualised by the creative directors, was old world charm. Ranveer and Sara shot across iconic locations in the Queen's City, including one of the most famed hotels in London. It also saw the duo striking a pose along the Thames River. High on style, the series has multiple settings, and the shoot was a mix of outdoor and indoor locations. The cover will grab eyeballs upon its launch, courtesy the scorching chemistry between Sara and Ranveer."

Excited much!