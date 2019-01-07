Ranveer Singh arrives for the Simmba success as a Gully Boy! It is getting hot!

Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on success these days, as the hit machine is giving back-to-back hits at the box office and is unstoppable. His latest film, Simmba is roaring at the ticket window which has already minted Rs 190.26 crores. Amid the success air, team Simmba decided not to keep calm and so the makers threw a success party. And well, it seems like a kickass night. Enthu cutlet Ranveer Singh is seen entering the party in a car with his regular swag - seems like the fun has just begun. But wait, don't you see the what we see: at Simmba's success bash Ranveer is in his Gully Boy avatar?

We've got our hands on few pictures from the bash where we see Ranveer in an all olive green ensemble along with a bandana, glares and a long thread-like chain, giving us rapper vibes! Educate yourself as Singh will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where he plays the role of a street rapper. The teaser of the same was out a few days ago and it was lauded by fans and critics alike.

Known for his charm and jhakkas nature, we are very sure that director Rohit Shetty will not mind Singh promoting Gully Boy at Simmba's success party.

Ranveer is prepping up for Gully Boy promotions already, waah kya BOY hai! Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of entertainment.