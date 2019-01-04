Ranveer Singh beats Ranbir Kapoor to become the Box Office King of 2018

Just a few days back we bid adieu to 2018. The year was special on many accounts. Younger heroes took center stage. Some great movies were made, it was proved that content is the true king of Bollywood. We saw some promising debutants interesting formats and platforms. And as the year concluded there were discussions about which stars rocked at the ticket windows, whose performances will go down in the history as best and worst.

Despite having the biggest blockbuster of the year, Ranbir Kapoor is not the No 1 star at the box office in 2018. Ranveer Singh, who ended the year on a high note last year has taken the Numero Uno spot. The actor was already in the top 5 list, with his Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Padmaavat minting Rs 302.15 crore at the box office. And now that Simmba has scored another Rs 150 crore (until now) and is continuing it’s glorious run at the ticket windows we will not be surprised if the Gully Boy actors end up at a Rs 500 crore grand total in a few weeks.

And if you thought that Ranbir must have bagged the second spot after his Rajkummar Hirani film Sanju making Rs 342.53 crore, well you’d be disappointed. Because Akshay Kumar, who was on number 3 spot just jumped ahead of Ranbir and it’s not because of his cameo in Ranveer’s Simmba. Khiladi Kumar’s films Gold (Rs 104.72 crore), Padman (Rs 81.82 crore) and 2.0 (Rs 188.96 crore) made about Rs 375.5 crore in total and that elevated the actor’s position on this chart.

Ranbir stood at number 3 and Shahid Kapoor earned the fourth spot in this list. While his film Batti Gul Meter Chalu was a dud, the movie made Rs 37.73 crore. This wouldn’t have earned the actor any spot in this list. The actor too has Sanjay Leela Bhansali to thank. We bet Shahid must be happy with his decision of signing a role in Padmaavat that everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Fawad Khan had turned down. Not only was Shahid paid heavily for his role, but the filmmaker also kept his promise and gave the actor ample space to perform just so that he would not get sidelined by the loud and magnetic portrayal of Alauddin Khilji by Ranveer Singh.

While Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan failed to find a place in the Top 5 Box Office Actors list, Ayushmann Khurrana made it. The actor had a memorable year thanks to two of the best films that released this year. There was Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, which was to originally feature Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor. And of course, Badhai Ho, a movie that was on the strong shoulders of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Not many mainstream lead heroes would be willing to take this risk, but Ayushmann’s smart decision did pay off at the end.

Following Ayushmann on number 6 is Amitabh Bachchan, whose film Thugs Of Hindostan underperformed and made Rs 151.19 crore. But he also had a hit film, 102 Not Out earned Rs 52.04 crore. Rajinikanth took the spot after Big B thanks to 2.0 and his film Kaala Karikaalan. The Thalaivaa was followed by Salman Khan, who stood at number 8. Tiger Shroff beat Aamir Khan to take the number 9 spot. The Baaghi 2 (Rs 164.38 crore) actor’s film performed better than Mr Perfectionist’s Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 151.19 crore) at the box office. At number 10 was AK, Shah Rukh Khan failed to find any spot in the top 10 list too.