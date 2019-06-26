Divya Ramnani June 26 2019, 10.33 am June 26 2019, 10.33 am

Ranveer Singh is quite popular for his over-enthusiastic yet harmless persona. Much to the actor’s delight, his irrepressible energy is widely appreciated by fans. But what if we tell you that the Gully Boy actor, because of his usual antics, has run into legal trouble? It all happened after the latest India vs Pakistan World Cup match, which was graced by the Simmba actor. Ranveer, for the super-excited man that he usually is, bumped into some star players and had a gala time as he proceeded to treat fans with a couple of pictures from his memorable encounters with the Indian cricketers.

Well, it was Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Hardik Pandya that caught the attention of Paul Heyman, who happens to be the advocate of WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Apparently, a part of his caption for Pandya that read, “Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat” didn’t go well Heyman. The line, it seems, is similar to that of Lesnar’s catchphrase ‘Eat, sleep, conquer, repeat’. Paul wasn’t really happy with the modification done by Singh and vented out his anger on social media. Now, a fresh update on this matter reveals that Paul Hayman is adamant on sending Ranveer Singh a legal notice.

Check out Paul Heyman's reaction to Ranveer Singh using his catchphrase here:

. @RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME??????????? 1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar 3 - I am litigious 4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

In an exclusive interview to Bombay Times, Heyman expressed his displeasure as he asserted, “I just don’t threaten anybody. If I make a statement that someone will receive a legal notice, they will. I prefer not to talk about the legal strategy at the moment, as it is ongoing. It will be accurate to say that Mr Pandya and Mr Singh have been made aware of me and my client Brock Lesnar’s displeasure over their use of our line ‘Eat, sleep, conquer, repeat’.”

Further, Paul rubbished the news of it being a publicity stunt, saying, “I am not looking for attention. Ranveer Singh went on the cricket field and put this out. I should be protective of a marketing phrase that Brock and I have spent years perfecting.”

In his interview to News18, Heyman left no chance at dissing both Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya. In fact, he went on to label the actor a ‘wannabe Paul Heyman’. “Singh is obviously someone who walks around dreaming of being Paul Heyman, while Hardik Pandya wants to be Brock Lesnar because Lesnar is far more successful and famous on a global scale. If they try to come in our way then they have something to fear. This is a clear copyright infringement. Singh exposed himself as a Paul Heyman wannabe in one tweet,” said the advocate.