Ranveer Singh: The man happier than Pharrell this Holi

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is celebrating the festival of colours with popular American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams in the city. The versatile actor is reportedly a huge fan of Williams and could not miss the opportunity of celebrating Holi with him as the star is in India.

Yesterday, March 1 the super energetic actor had taken to social networking site Instagram to share the news that he will be celebrating Holi with Williams this year.

Actress Mini Mathur took to Instagram to share a pic of her with Ranveer and Williams celebrating the festival of colours.

But it seems Ranveer is the happier man this Holi as Williams seems to be not enjoying the festivities. While Ranveer is dancing and enjoying the festival, Williams looks all grumpy.

We are not lying, these videos and pics are proof.

Pharrell Williams is in India to launch his collaboration with adidas, a line of sneakers and clothes inspired by Holi.

The Indian Express had earlier quoted a source as saying, “Pharrell is coming down to India to launch his new clothing line that is inspired by the festival of colours, Holi. And since Ranveer is also the brand ambassador of the same brand, they thought why not get the biggest young face of Bollywood to host one of the biggest singing sensations of the world. It’s a genius idea to get Ranveer and Pharrell play Holi together. The event is on March 2nd and as you can imagine, things will go berserk.”

It was earlier reported that Ranveer might not celebrate the festival this year due to the sad demise of veteran actress Sridevi. Ranveer Singh is a maternal cousin of actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor, daughters of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. By virtue of relationships, however distant they may be, the late Bollywood actress is part of Ranveer’s family. And according to the Hindu customs, if there is a death in the family then one stays away from celebrating any festival for a year. Many Bollywood celebs stayed away from celebrating Holi this year. Actress Shabana Azmi also cancelled her annual Holi party.